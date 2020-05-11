To The Daily Sun,
Denise Burke's hissing husband should wear a mask in public. That would prevent any unintentional expulsions of saliva and ensure others he is not spreading germs. Given this time it would be the wise and considerate thing to do, if one is so kind toward others, as he is.
I am going on 61 years of age, but it wasn't me who voiced a complaint. I have voiced my complaints about others in the past, though. Several years ago, i was standing facing the avocado section at Hannaford. A middle-aged man came and stood next to me, he coughed onto the produce. I said, "you should cover your mouth." He said, "I have allergies." I said, "you can still cover your mouth when you cough." He shrugged and walked away.
Ms. Burke lambasts others for complaining about rude people, but she does a lot of it herself — and with her book of quotes to piously back her up. I've noticed her attitude is getting nastier as time passes.
Another subject matter: It is my understanding that If one tests negative for Covid-19, that means one does not presently have the virus and therefore is not contagious. If one is asymptomatic for Covid-19, that means one has the virus and is contagious. If one has anti-bodies for Covid-19, that indicates a recovery from and possible immunity to the virus, and one is not contagious.
Louise Sargent
Gilford
