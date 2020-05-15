To The Daily Sun,
Two weeks ago, as I was at the stop lights in Lakeport, I noticed plastic baskets in front of the Chaos & Kindness store. I rapped in the window to ask if I could take a basket of art materials for my disabled autism-spectrum son. She said sure!
Michael clutched it all the way home to Alexandria. When we got home, he ran upstairs to his room with the basket! I have asked the Special Services up here in the Newfound Area but it is not in his IEP!
Kudos Laconia for allowing Opechee track to be open! Michael has a safe place to run!
Louise Hislop
Alexandria
