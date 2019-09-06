To The Daily Sun,
Last week former Bristol Police Chief Michael Lewis had his day in court. Lewis apparently settled the case by agreeing to pay $9,000 to the town as restitution.
Several concerning things came out at this trial. Twice there was testimony alleging selectman Rick Alpers was conspiring to get rid of Lewis. There were text messages from our town administrator, Nik Coates, to Chief Lewis advising him to watch his back and noting there was a job opening in Moultonborough.
Also, during this trial, Lieutenant Chris Bean was ordered by the judge to see the Attorney General due to contradictions in his testimony. And let’s not forget what Prosecuting Officer Woodard did in the last Lewis case, where he and Officer Bean were reviewing evidence that they had no right to be looking at.
These events need to be investigated by the Attorney General’s office. Bristol is trying to brand itself more positively and these negative things need to be addressed.
The people of Bristol need to know what is going on at the Town Office, on the Selectboard and at the Police Department. This mess must be cleaned up and if wrong doing happened then take the next steps necessary to do the right thing for the people of Bristol.
John Sellers
Bristol
