To The Daily Sun,
On November 29, the Lakes Region Sled Dog Club held it's 19th annual auction to raise funds for the World Championship Sled Dog Derby, scheduled for Feb. 15, 16, 17, 2019. This derby holds the distinction of being the longest running sled dog race in the world. It is with the generous support of the citizens of the Lakes Region and patrons of our auction that we are able to keep sled dog racing alive in Laconia
We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of you who made our auction such a great event and we appreciate your help in keeping the "Greatest Show on Snow" running. Contributors were:
Shea Concrete, Amoskeag Beverages, Repair Service of New England, EJ Prescott -Water- Wastewater - Storm water Solutions, John H. Lyman & Sons, Inc., The Laconia Country Club, Lakes Region Coca-Cola, Fay's Boat Yard, Jordan Equipment, Horizon Beverages, Bolduc Park, Eastern Dragon Karate, Pheasant Ridge Golf Club, Dead River Company, Mobile Electronics Solutions, Nutter Enterprises, Del R Gilbert & Son Block Co, Curt's Caterers, The Common Man, Belknap Tire & Auto Repair, Birchwood P & S - David Ouelette Proprietor, Local Eatery, Local Provisions, MB Tractor & Equipment, Sidney Frank Importing Company, Gilford Hills Club, Gunstock Mountain Resort, Patrick's Pub & Eatery, LOWES – Gilford, Watermark Marine Systems, Bank of NH, Judi Taggart, No Weare Else, Gilford, Fisher Federated Auto Parts, HK Powersports, Osteria Poggio, TBones/Cactus Jack's, Life Medi Spa, Skin Therapy by Stephanie, Airport Country Store & Deli, All Brite Cleaning & Restoration, BJ'S Wholesale Club – Tilton, Gilford Home Center, Gilford True Value, Laconia Car Wash, Laconia Pet Center, Wal-Mart – Gilford, Terry Wilson Tennis, Lake Opechee Inn & Spa, D's Hair Stylin' Studio - Darlene Vachon, Friend of LRSDC, Hannaford Meredith, Fratello's Restaurant – Laconia, Helen Swain Healey, Thirty One by Megan Hanson, Trustworthy Hardware and Vista Food.
Special thanks to Jesse Thompson, Auctioneer. Thank you to our amazing volunteers: Heather Swain, Chris Moore, Alicia Lyman, Abigail Lyman, John Lyman, Mike Swain, Tami Swain, Andy Swain, Diane Lyman, Jim Lyman, Sue Magnuson, Jeff Torrence, LuAnn Walsh, Libby Winn and Jeffrey Fishman. Lastly, thank you to all our bidders and Patrick's Pub & Eatery for your continued support!
Jim Lyman, President
Lakes Region Sled Dog Club
