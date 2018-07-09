To The Daily Sun,
Intrepid swimmers brave cold water, open water racing shells, high breaking waves, motorboats, jet boats, thunder and squalls.
Standby. Denmark here comes the USA team. Meredith sends you its best. Lake Waukewan is the training site for long distance amateur competitive SWIMMING athletes.
I know this because we embarrassingly, nearly collide with them in the early morning workouts I take on the lake rowing my fat man’s scull. Dressed in their thin black neoprene rubber swim suites and rubber swim cap, they are nearly invisible. Normally they are swimming in pairs. The lead swimmer sets the fast pace and the buddy locks in behind drafting, using the Australian crawl swim stroke. Early morning the lake is a cathedral of beauty. We can’t see them, they can’t see us. Instinctively we know they are there.
When rowing a scull the rower can not see where he/she is going which is why I have near collisions. There is a point in the lake where our workout paths cross. I’m heading to the public beach and they are swimming away from it.
For several years the swimmers told me they were preparing for the Alton triathlon.
This particular small group of swimmers was heading off to a race in Denmark, for an event which includes a two-mile swim and 75-mile bicycle ride. Now is this incredible? This is an unscripted message. These splendid athletes need followers and financial support.
We spotted another swimmer that swims the entire length of the lake every morning without towing an orange marker but with a kayaker following. I fear for these valiant athletes because motorboats and skiers have begun to race about in the early morning to capture the flat water before the winds pick up generating wave traffic. Collision with a high-speed ski boat would result in a posthumous medal. The courage and commitment of the swimmers is extraordinary. They are an inspiration and their stroking through the white water waves resonates in my mind.
My gallant rowing buddy Dr. Norm Noel and I parked on the beach and took the liberty to interrupt Nancy as she strode out of the lake waters up onto the sand beach in her skin tight rubber attire. She graciously took the time to explain what she was doing. She said she was a member of a local, large well trained athletic swim club that works out at the lake on a daily basis.
This morning she and here female partner were in the process of swimming a series of four 500 meter sets. The ladies were not teenagers. They were enormously pleasant, focused, and mature senior swimmers capturing the high moments of competition and the joys of training in the quiet of the lake were you usually join the Loons and Mergansers. They are global contenders with the ability to win. We felt it an honor to be out there with them.
Another regular on the lake is Paula, a resident of Meredith, a teacher, who works with young people and has been for many years a 7 a.m. swimmer who strikes out from the beach and heads to the middle of the lake. She is a virtual super star who embraces the world of out-door sports including swimming and bicycle riding. These ladies are celebrities and superstars. They all agree that the swimming improves their mental alertness. I want to narrate their everyday morning life and let the public know that we have local athletes, willfully, struggling at a difficult early morning hour sacrificing sleep, training at a deep mental level on our little lake. Maybe you can connect with them and get involved. They exhibit willpower, self-control, diligence, self-discipline, and perseverance. Their endurance races of a 2-mile swim and 75-mile bike race is also a battle ground in the mind. The struggle is two-fold. They suffer and endure in their diligent training for the ultimate prize. The glory of participation, a sense of purpose and inner peace. They commune with nature. Messages are delivered mysteriously. They conquer sloth and pain.
Also, note the number of scullers on the lake in their narrow fragile craft as they silently cut through the water allowing the rowers to get a good workout. They are all magnets for good health living their convictions to max out their capabilities and affirm and advance their commitment to healthy living. That’s the American spirit. “GO American swimmers in Denmark”
Richard Gunnar Juve
Meredith
