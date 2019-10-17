To The Daily Sun,
I just finished reading a letter to the editor from a local “educator.” As expected, the letter was another “get Trump” epistle with many charges but void of facts. One of the charges in the letter was that Republicans were out to destroy the Constitution, so let’s take a look at that accusation:
— Did the Republican administration weaponize the Central Intelligence Agency, the National Intelligence Agency, and the FBI to work to prevent a presidential candidate from being elected? No, that was done during the Obama administration.
— Did candidate Donald Trump go on television and state that Russia was possibly trying to influence the election but our system is so diverse, that it would be impossible for them to have an impact? No, that statement was made by President Obama and he took no action to stop Russian meddling.
— Did the Republican National Committee and candidate Trump hire a former British spy to dig up dirt from Russia about candidate Clinton and then spread that dirt throughout the government and the media? No, that was done by Secretary Clinton and the Democrat National Committee against candidate Trump.
— Did candidate Trump direct the CIA to violate the law which restricts that agency from spying on American citizens, by having them use the resources of foreign government intelligence agencies to do so? No, that was done by the Obama administration.
— Did candidate Trump ask the FBI to go to the FISA court with unverified information to get the court to issue a warrant allowing the FBI to spy on the Clinton campaign? No, that was done by the FBI during the Obama administration — on four different occasions.
— Has there been any evidence that would show that federal Republican employees invaded the privacy of any previous president’s telephone calls with a foreign leader, and passed on that information to a fellow Republican who made that information public? No, that was done by federal employees who are Democrats.
— In the entire history of our great nation has any Republican ever attempted to overturn a presidential election result? No, only Democrats have attempted to do so.
— In the entire history of our great nation has there ever been a relentless resistance that has been conducted every single day of a president’s tenure by the Republican Party in an attempt to oust a duly-elected president? No, it is being done solely by Democrats.
— In the entire history of our great nation has any decision to initiate an impeachment inquiry of a sitting president been made without the entire House of Representatives voting to approve it? No, it has only been done by Speaker Pelosi and it prevents Republican members to call witnesses, issue subpoenas, or question witnesses?
The local “educator” may want to some “evidence” to support her scurrilous charges. It might be easier for her to find something if she looks Left.
Bob Meade
Laconia
