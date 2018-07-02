To The Daily Sun,
What's with the highly insulting juvenile and totally inaccurate political cartoons? Once again the newspaper is vilifying millions of law-abiding Americans.
How much do you suppose the clique down there in Parkland, Florida where that horrific shooting occurred tried to help that boy. I'm sure they bullied him, harassed him and giggled behind his back making his life miserable. In addition to that, his home life disintegrated with the death of his parents. I do not understand what he did, I hate what he did but there are millions of gun- owning Americans who would never consider doing what he did. What have we become?
In general many today's kids are impolite, uninformed and lazy. How many times have you heard people say "I can't find any help for my business." That is what you get from an entitled generation that was raised by an entitled generation. Make no mistake there are good kids around. Have you had your change thrown at you by a young cashier lately? Here's a radical idea. With rights come responsibilities. Careful, too much common sense there.
About this immigration. My mother was a war bride from WWII, trapped in a cellar for a week with a quart of milk and a loaf of bread during the blitz on London — 60 straight nights. I remember my father taking her to Breed Junior High School in Lynn, Mass. for her citizenship civics course. It was required to become a citizen. I recently found her notebook. I defy 98 percent of your readers to pass the test she had to take to become a legalized citizen of the USA. History and civics, all wrapped up in one. Seems to me things are not better now. The symbol for this country now should be a dog chasing its tail.
To conclude, let's talk about the new Democratic mantra: "we're gonna make your life better even if it kills you."
Please bring the newspaper back to the political bias it had before. It is starting to lean way over on the left.
Here's hoping Ed Engler is enjoying good health. Armand Bolduc was a great guy.
Steve Fiorini
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.