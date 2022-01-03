To The Daily Sun,
For two days the Belknap County nursing and sheriff departments made the headlines in The Daily Sun. The articles should awaken any Belknap County resident as to the potential harm to the community if the departments are not fully funded.
I was in attendance on Dec. 29, 2021. Expenses for capital projects and the nursing home were reviewed. Members of the committee present were Reps. Mike Sylvia, Norm Silber, Ray Howard and Barbara Comtois. During the session, I was struck by the miserly approach exhibited by some of the members. It appeared that representatives were more concerned about percent increase in a line item than the rationale for the increase. The nursing home currently has 32 staff positions open. The general shortage of nurses exacerbates the ability to fill these positions. Wages need to be established by what the market demands. Staff shortages results in the lack of full residency. The lack of full residency results in a loss of between $3 and 4 million. It is time to do everything possible to get the home back to full staffing.
There was also a level of pettiness exhibited. For example, both the sheriff and nursing home subscribe to the New Hampshire Association of Counties. Membership in this organization provides wonderful information for training, networking, and professional development. The suggestion that this membership should be cut from the budget is shortsighted and counterproductive.
In addition, Rep. Howard exhibited serious insensitivity with his comment about privatization. Eighty to 90% of the nursing home beds are Medicaid patients. If the home were to be privatized, that percentage would drop to around 35%. Does Rep. Howard have an alternative plan for care for our elderly and sick citizens? Abandoning our citizens is unconscionable.
In my view, those who work in the trenches best understand the problems and solutions associated with their line of work. The sheriff and the nursing home director are in the best position to understand the needs of their respective facilities.
I implore residents of Belknap County to put pressure on your state representatives to fully fund the complex. It is time to step up to support our county institutions. It is the decent thing to do, and it is the right thing to do.
Lois Kessin
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.