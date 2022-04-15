To The Daily Sun,
We find ourselves in one of those critical moments in our nation’s history when we either double down on romanticizing a false narrative regarding the events of Jan. 6, or accepting the truths and mistakes of that fearful day and deal honestly with the facts as they occurred.
The U.S. House Select Committee is presently investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol. The attack inspired by Donald Trump’s false claim of a stolen election — The Big Lie. American democracy ultimately contained Trump, but as we witnessed, it was an uncomfortably close call.
Despite what frequent contributors to this forum would like us to believe, a strong majority of citizens condemn the attack, believe it an attempt to over through the results of the 2020 elections, and believe Trump, at least partially, to be responsible; they want answers to how it could have happened and could it happen again? Was Jan. 6 a well-orchestrated plot, or was it just a group of “patriots” spontaneously deciding to get together and ransack our nation’s Capital? Was it an act of “political discourse”, a “kerfuffle”, or an insurrection?
One frequent contributor to this forum, mired in his partisan politics, has the audacity to call the events of Jan. 6 a “kerfuffle”; despite the facts that the attack on our Capitol and our Constitution resulted in the deaths of five individuals, either directly or indirectly, injuries to 138 police officers, and repair costs to exceed $30 million.
We need to call out the facts, ensure accountability and stop the outrage and the conspiracies that fuel the division in this country.
“January 6th was a disgrace ... American citizens attacked their own government. They used terrorism to try to stop a specific piece of democratic business they did not like.” — Sen. Mitch McConnell.
L.J. Schaffnit
Gilmanton
