To The Daily Sun,
A frequent contributor, who perseverates over and laments the failures of the media, but not his media, has rightfully informed us that voter fraud did take place in the 2020 election. The strength of his argument is based on a 12-page report by Arizona’s Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s Elections Integrity Unit, in which they uncovered nine cases of election fraud out of the 3.4 million votes cast; while illegal, hardly “widespread” — no criminal charges have been filed. The report provides no details or evidence that the election results were rigged or that Donald Trump won the popular vote; but, of course, when dealing with the Big Lie, there is no need for proof, details or producing evidence. It should be noted that Brnovich is in the midst of a tightly contested Senate run and is courting the endorsement of Trump.
There’s little doubt that the media is one of the least trusted institutions in Republican circles. Anti-media has become part of their political identity. They associate the news media with the Democratic Party and are more likely to dismiss a source that isn’t Fox News. And now, if they disagree with a fact, they disparage the media and decry it as “fake news”. They don’t want to hear any evidence that contradicts their biased views. They don’t want to preserve democracy, they want to preserve the lies of Trump and right wing radicals. It’s simply become a case of blaming the messenger for bringing bad news.
Trump uses “fake news” as a mainstay of his attacks on the media and we now see this method of deceit as a strategy used by Vladimir Putin in propagating his disinformation (lies) to the people of Russia with regard to the war in the Ukraine.
L.J. Schaffnit
Gilmanton
