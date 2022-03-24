To The Daily Sun,
As human beings we are particularly uncomfortable hearing information that challenges our closely held beliefs, and the urge to reject evidence that goes against our closely held opinions is especially strong. Reading only certain websites or watching particular television channels shields us from the facts and opinions we don’t like, and keeps us from unpleasant interactions with people who hold different beliefs. There is much to be said for considering the merits of both sides of the ideological division in this country. Good ideas have come from conservatives, as well as liberals. Unfortunately, in the fantasy world of partisan politics, hypocrisy reigns supreme, and with it, political segregation in America continues to grow dramatically.
A prime example of this hypocrisy is displayed almost on a weekly basis by “political” contributors to this forum bemoaning “mainstream” media. While they castigate what they believe to be “left wing” news coverage, they consistently fail to mention their news sources on the “right”. Fox News, Breitbart News, Drudge, News Max, The New York Post, etc., are described as conservative media, providing biased reporting in favor of conservative political positions and the Republican Party.
One frequent contributor laments “untrustworthy media” (meaning the “liberal press”), but once again fails to address the insidious hate-filled mentality that pollutes logic and rejects reason so often displayed by conservative media.
If your primary news sources are restricted to liberal or conservative media, you are making a conscience decision to avoid becoming informed about something so as to avoid having to make undesirable decisions that such information might prompt. This “willful ignorance” will lead people to believe what isn’t true and refuse to believe what is true. Much of the division in our nation is born out of this “willful ignorance”.
As a nation, we are slowly bleeding to death; it is imperative that we come together and put our country above politics. We must unite with our commonalities rather than divide with our differences and commit to the flourishing of all – stop party politics from playing a greater role than common sense.
It’s time for a change, we just need the courage to do it.
L. J. Schaffnit
Gilmanton
