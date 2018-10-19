To The Daily Sun,
Let's talk about Fakeanontas Warren for a minute. Does anyone out there really think that the monetary grant she applied for and received was set up for a person with such questionable Native American heritage? Can you imagine what Crown Princess Feinstein would do with this disgusting bit of information if it was a Republican? Where is the outrage? It is good to hear that Native American tribes — Cherokees, for example — are pushing back and saying this blonde, blue eyed clown is not one of us. How many millions of Americans have as much Native American blood as Liz or more? How many of them have applied for these grants?
Liz Warren is a controlled political hack from good old Massachusetts that gave us Michael Dukakis as a presidential candidate. The bottom line here is she is not presidential material in any way or shape or form. She is a silly awkward person who is listed as Harvard Law's first "person of color." Kind of makes you sick, doesn't it? This is not my father's Democratic Party.
Steve Fiorini
Laconia
