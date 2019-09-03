To The Daily Sun,
While writing this letter, the news is gathering information on yet another mass shooting in Texas. As of now it appears seven killed, 22 injured, but it's early yet. Just another day in America. Again our president took to the stage within hours to fire up the echo chamber to claim it was a "mental problem." Other Republicans happily joined the bandwagon. This despite the fact that real research has countered this narrative, showing those with mental illness are more likely to be victims of gun violence than mass shooters, but the argument remains popular with Republicans, despite the reality.
If Republicans actually believed this worn-out argument, they would not have supported the president by rolling back, H.J. Res 40, an Obama-era regulation that would have made it harder for people with mental illness to buy guns. The ruling requiring the Social Security Administration to report to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) disability applicants that are unable to manage their finances due to a mental health condition. How do you square that double speak?
Republican lawmakers would seem to believe that nothing can be done to stem the tide of people getting shot just for being in public spaces. Including our Governor Sununu since he vetoed three bills in August that were intended to be a starting point to protect N.H. families.
HB-109, which closed the so-called gun show loophole and required background checks for virtually all commercial firearms sales or transfers; HB-514 required a three-day waiting period before delivery of a firearm; and HB-564, which prohibited carrying a firearm on school property.
These seem like pretty insignificant compromises for gun owners (of which I am one). But our governor said that, "Our laws are well-crafted and fit our culture of responsible gun ownership and individual freedom," which he wrote in a single veto message on all three bills. The problem with his twisted logic is that Texas and New Hampshire laws are not very different.
N.H. does not require a background check prior to the sale of any firearm from an unlicensed individual, neither does Texas.
N.H. does not prohibit the transfer or possession of assault weapons or large capacity ammunition magazines, neither does Texas.
N.H. does not allow local governments to regulate firearms or ammunition, neither does Texas.
N.H. does not require the registration of firearms, neither does Texas.
In fact, there is little difference between the "well-crafted" laws in N.H. and Texas except Texas requires a permit to carry a handgun and requires state officials to report firearm-prohibiting mental health records to the federal database used for firearm purchaser background checks. So, in some regards, Texas laws are stiffer than N.H.
Meanwhile in Texas, since August 3, 30 Texans have been killed and 54 have been injured in mass shootings.
No governor, our "well-crafted" laws are no better than those states rocked by mass shootings. While N.H. is "one of" the safest states, we actually rank 13th. Which means there are 12 states safer than N.H.
Sitting here writing, the news just reported four people were injured in a mass shooting in Connecticut. That state ranks as the 5th safest state for gun violence, seven states above N.H.
No governor, we are not protected by "individual freedom," we are damn lucky — so far.
Quinn Golden
Alton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.