To The Daily Sun,
As a long time community member I would like to extend a big thank you to the Gunstock Inn and Al Rozzi. They have welcomed the Laconia High School swim team for the last five-plus years.
Swim is a parent-funded school sport and we couldn’t have continued all these years without the goodness of Al Rozzi and the Gunstock Inn. With only two local pools for these kids to practice in, it is wonderful that Gunstock Inn accepted these swimmers and supported the community. Without them there would not have been a swim team. There would not have been a place to hold practice. Thank you again to Gunstock Inn.
Lisa Phelps
Laconia
