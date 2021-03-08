To The Daily Sun,
I am writing today to ask for your vote for the Inter-Lakes School Board Member representing the town of Meredith. While serving on the board for over ten years, I have played an active role on various committees including the challenging Teacher and Para-Professional contract negotiations. I have worked with the students as a guest speaker for Read Across America, a Fundraiser for the Inter-Lakes Living Classroom (the Greenhouse) and putting to good use the Pink Flamingos that were displayed in front of the High School to help celebrate our Senior graduation last year!
This past year has been one of the most challenging for me and all School Board members across the country. I attended many additional meetings to address safety concerns and different measures that had to be taken to protect not only the staff and students within our schools but those community members outside our doors. These times were tough on all of us especially the students, parents and teachers and I would like to thank all of them for going above and beyond during this Pandemic. At the start of the school year I recommended, researched and found the company that manufactured the desk shields to add that additional layer of protection for everyone’s safety. Prior to the schools re-opening I worked with two of my neighbors to sew 200 masks to donate to our schools.
I have donated monetarily through the Inter-Lakes “Got Lunch Program”, the Inter-Lakes Concession Trailer, and many other Inter-Lakes causes. I used my marketing skills to work with the Middle-Tier to help the students win the Scholastic Eco Challenge with our “Weedbuster” project on milfoil and its effects on our local lakes. The money that we won helped to fund the science lab at the middle tier.
I have always been mindful of the taxpayers and understand the importance of keeping expenses down but still maintaining a quality education for our students. I ask residents of Meredith, Center Harbor and Sandwich for your vote this Tuesday, March 9.
Lisa Merrill
Meredith
