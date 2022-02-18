To The Daily Sun,
I have known Liz Rodhenburg for many years and I can vouch for her involvement and true compassion for her community. I have volunteered with her at various Inter-Lakes school events. The “Lakers" logo that greets you when you walk through the foyer of the elementary school is the constant reminder of her artistic gift and generosity to our schools. Liz is a talented graphic designer and lends her creative talents whenever our community needs her help. A recent example is our own town library. Liz is a current board member of the Friends of the Library and has constantly participated in fundraisers to help defray the renovation costs to the building. Liz also volunteers her time to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the “Rafting for Wishes” event held on Meredith Bay every summer. I am honored to have her as a friend and I know she will represent all of us and be an asset to the Meredith Selectboard. Please vote for Liz on Tuesday, March 8.
Lisa Merrill
Meredith
