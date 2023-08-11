Sitting in attendance at the most recent meeting of the Laconia School Board on Aug. 8, it was apparent that little has changed from nearly 20 years ago. It was then that a few Laconia citizens, who were cognizant of their rights and duties as taxpayers, began representing themselves in person and in public view to question the arguments being brought forth about the need to construct two new schools on Parade Road.
Despite attempts in 2004 by members of the school building committee to bring at least one of those citizens into private discussions, those few people who continued to show up and speak up on the basis of facts eventually made it possible for the project to retain the current locations of both the middle and high schools.
Also on the agenda for the evening, in addition to the update on recent renovations, was a discussion about the upcoming non-public session on Aug. 22 to evaluate the school Superintendent Steve Tucker.
In his recent letters to the editor, Patrick Wood accuses The Daily Sun of engaging in yellow journalism for failing to obtain permission to disclose the contents of personnel files from all of the recently departed employees who reported being forced out of their positions by Superintendent Tucker in the article titled "Exit interviews."
As the former chairman of the NH State Personnel Appeals Board, attorney Wood is speaking from a position of significant experience and knowledge of the laws and rules governing personnel files of public employees.
Perhaps Patrick Wood might agree then that Superintendent Tucker has an opportunity to demonstrate both leadership and openness that former and current employees of the district could then emulate by electing to have his upcoming evaluation conducted in public session.
