To The Daily Sun,

Sitting in attendance at the most recent meeting of the Laconia School Board on Aug. 8, it was apparent that little has changed from nearly 20 years ago. It was then that a few Laconia citizens, who were cognizant of their rights and duties as taxpayers, began representing themselves in person and in public view to question the arguments being brought forth about the need to construct two new schools on Parade Road.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.