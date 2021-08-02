To The Daily Sun,
It is truly shameful that Councilor Joe Kenney and other members of Gov. Sununu’s Executive Council are trying to block funding for New Hampshire Family Planning providers. The Council is putting off voting on contracts for family planning providers until unnecessary, lengthy audits of the organizations are completed, delaying funding for reproductive healthcare and hurting real Granite Staters.
The budget that Gov. Sununu just signed into law requires the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services to complete audits of all Family Planning providers to confirm that state funds aren’t used for abortion care. Not only will these audits take months to complete, but they are completely unnecessary as state and federal funds are already prohibited from going toward abortion care.
By requiring that these audits be completed prior to approving contracts for family planning providers, the Executive Council is risking access to cancer screenings, STI testing and treatment, and other critical care for more than 15,000 Granite Staters. This provision will unquestionably hurt real Granite Staters seeking vital, live-saving reproductive health care.
Granite Staters in Executive Council District 1, including Laconia, should contact Councilor Kenney and tell him to stand up against this politically motivated, overreaching, and unnecessary charade. Granite Staters deserve better.
Lisa Kolaja
Meredith
