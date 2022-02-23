To The Daily Sun,
The Inter-Lakes School District is a lifeline for our community and right now, our community needs consistent and steady leadership to deal with the challenges that lie ahead.
From statewide budget cuts and staffing shortages to the social-emotional health of our students, I’m confident the Inter-Lakes School Board incumbents — Mark Billings, Charley Hanson, Duncan Porter-Zuckerman and Howard Cunningham — are the best equipped candidates to meet the present moment.
As a parent of two students, I’ve been engaged within the district for several years. I’ve attended numerous School Board meetings and I’ve brought my concerns, feedback and recommendations before the board on many occasions. Overall, I’ve felt heard and supported and while we haven’t always agreed, I’ve recognized that the board has had the community’s best interests in mind in every decision they’ve made.
Recently, the I-LSD has been a leading example in safely keeping our schools open throughout COVID-19. That’s been the top priority for our current board members, as many of our young people need school to survive.
To develop and vet their COVID mitigation strategies, our board assembled a credible COVID Task Force, including doctors from Johns Hopkins and other community stakeholders. They’ve followed science and data every step of the way.
When COVID first impacted our schools in March 2020, our district was able to offer remote learning within three school days. Within four school days, a meal delivery program that ended up feeding more than 300 young people, 6 days each week was launched. In fall 2020, Inter-Lakes safely re-opened for five-day per week in-person instruction and offered an in-house virtual learning option for families as well. This year, Inter-Lakes has been able to remain open despite shortages across all areas. There have been some issues, but we should be grateful that we’ve had these opportunities when so many haven’t.
Aside from COVID successes, our current board responded to parents by funding and evolving the Spanish Program at I-LES years ago. They’ve responded to tax payers by lowering year-over-year budget increases without compromising the integrity of our programs. They’ve responded to students’ pleas by allowing team sports to continue throughout COVID.
A school board is responsible to serve all people involved within its community, including students, parents and caregivers, teachers, custodians, food services staff, para-educators, administrative staff and taxpayers. Our board has been considerate of all parties when making decisions and, at this time, it’s crucial that we re-elect a board that’s aware of this awesome responsibility.
I know our board isn’t perfect, but they’ve recognized when they’ve fallen short and they’ve taken accountability in those times. Furthermore, in this time of instability, we need a solid, strong and experienced board to support the health and well-being of our community and to dedicate the time necessary to do so.
If you’re a resident of Meredith, Center Harbor or Sandwich, I hope you’ll join me in voting to re-elect our four compassionate and experienced incumbents — Billings, Hanson, Porter-Zuckerman and Cunningham — on Tuesday, March 8.
Lindsay Weiner
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.