How did our American politics get into the terrible situation where front-runner Republican candidates for the presidency threaten to seize more power for themselves by any means possible if elected?
Our Constitution mandates a government system that divides and balances power between three separate branches with important checks to control and limit the powers of each branch. The goal is to safeguard our democracy by ensuring that no one branch or office of government gains too much power.
Members of an ultra-conservative coalition are plotting to radically change the way the executive branch functions, if Donald Trump or another Republican is elected to the Oval Office. Their plan is based on an extreme theory of expanded presidential power that dovetails with Trump’s threats to end the so-called “deep state.”
It’s no secret that Trump and other Republican candidates have sweeping ambitions to radically expand presidential authority if elected. Trump clearly wants to be able to do anything he wants. With him and his allies at the helm, our government would become more of a kingship. Absolute loyalty to him will become the sole criteria for civil servants and agencies — even when his orders are inappropriate, dangerous or illegal.
Who knows where it will end? Government for and by the people could be suspended, replaced by an autocratic or authoritarian-style government where the president has arbitrary and supreme authority. Aided by ultra-conservative elitists, Trump’s desire for unprecedented power could corrupt and even destroy our democracy including our hard-won rights, liberties and freedoms — at great cost to the American people.
I’m asking citizens to help protect our democratic system of government. Our democracy isn’t perfect, but it is still the very best we’ve got.
