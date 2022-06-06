To The Daily Sun,
Our political leaders cannot continue ignoring the loss of so many innocent lives due to gun violence. How many more families must lose a child, a spouse or sibling before we act collectively to stop the killing?
New Hampshire’s gun laws are among some of the most permissive in the United States. Still, GOP leaders in our NH legislature were unified behind stopping several sensible gun safety measures including background checks and gun-free polls. Instead, our Republican-controlled legislature passed laws to indulge the small minority of people who want no gun restrictions in New Hampshire.
Thoughts and prayers are not enough. New Hampshire is not immune to violence and bigotry. A more balanced approach to gun regulation will save lives. Unfortunately, some political leaders are choosing to support the gun industry over saving peoples’ lives.
It’s on all of us to do more to end gun violence.
Urge Gov. Chris Sununu to veto two gun bills, HB 1178 and HB 1636. You can contact him at 603-271-2121 or governorsununu@nh.gov. If Sununu approves them, HB 1178 will prevent our state from enforcing any federal law or executive order imposing further restrictions on firearms, ammunition, magazines or the ammunition feeding devices, firearm components, firearms supplies, or knives. HB 1636 will expand the right to carry a concealed weapon without a permit by removing prohibitions on loaded firearms on snowmobiles and OHRVs.
At the polls, vote for political candidates who will work to gain bipartisan support for commonsense gun safety laws. Elect leaders who respect the sacredness of life and the right to safety for all. We need state and federal legislators who have the courage to stand-up against the deadly grip of the gun industry, by fighting for a more balanced approach to gun ownership rights.
Linda Terwilliger
Gilford
