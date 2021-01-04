To The Daily Sun,
I was shocked and dismayed when I read the article in last Wednesday’s Laconia Daily Sun about the splinter group of libertarian-minded Republicans in the New Hampshire House of Representatives who are trying to disrupt and dismantle our state’s political system.
We need elected officials who genuinely believe in our democratic process and will work together with mutual respect, civility and fair-mindedness for the common good. To move forward in a positive way, we must be able to trust that our elected officials will look beyond their own self-interests, uphold the dignity of their office and justly serve the public with a steady commitment to their civic responsibility. They must be willing to do the just, fair and right thing to truly benefit the people and communities of our state, based on the truth.
I’m appalled that this small splinter group of Representatives in the NH House is willing to sacrifice the health and safety of our communities by trying to dissolve our state’s government, based on false allegations. Our highest national security officials have found no evidence of election fraud. Even the U.S. Attorney General said that he has “not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”
Gov. Chris Sununu has asked everyone to wear masks to help stop the insidious spread of the COVID-19 virus. His mandate is not about curbing anyone’s individual liberties. We’re experiencing an unprecedented health crisis that requires all of us to do what we can to prevent more illness and deaths.
During this difficult time, our elected officials must lead with concern and compassion. Everyone has been affected by the pain, grief and suffering caused by this pandemic nationwide. Shouldn’t our elected state officials be spending their time doing everything they can to protect the health and well-being of the people, businesses and communities in New Hampshire?
Before heading to the polls to vote next time, I plan to do a better job of thoroughly vetting all the candidates who run for a local, state or national office. I’m going to make sure that I understand their viewpoint, what they represent and how they will conduct themselves when in office. I hope you do, too.
Most importantly I’m going to look for elected officials who possess a strong commitment to public service and the common good, and demonstrate a willingness to look for fair, reasonable and just solutions. We need elected officials who are willing to listen, learn and engage in a constructive way to preserve the rights, happiness and prosperity of all people living and working in communities throughout our state.
Attacking the very foundation of our state government at a time when we sorely need to come together to overcome the difficulties posed by COVID-19 is unconscionable and counterproductive. We the people of New Hampshire deserve much better.
Linda Terwilliger
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.