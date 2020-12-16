To The Daily Sun,
Anti-Semitism & Racism is NOT okay!
Rep. Dawn Johnson must resign. It is NOT okay to spread an anti-Semitic and racist link from a neo-Nazi website on social media.
This is not a political issue. It’s about saying “NO” to bigotry and hate in all forms, especially when purposefully spread by an elected official. Rep. Johnson should resign right now. Any action to discriminate against or attempt to degrade someone else for their religion or race is abhorrent and an affront to our shared values and our democratic rights as citizens. It’s especially heinous when done by an elected official.
Prejudice is shameful and just plain wrong. As concerned citizens, we must strongly condemn Rep. Johnson’s actions. Spreading a derogatory cartoon from a neo-Nazi website is definitely grounds for forcing the resignation of an elected official. Rep. Johnson must resign from the New Hampshire House as well as the Laconia School Board.
I’m asking everyone who cares about decency, mutual respect and compassion to say or do something now to stop the spread of this kind of hateful rhetoric in our local community and state.
• Ask the Laconia School Board to demand Johnson’s immediate resignation from her post on the Laconia School Board.
• Ask your elected officials—Governor Sununu and your county legislators—to publicly demand that Rep. Johnson step down now from her seat in the House.
• Tell your family, friends and neighbors to speak up too.
We uphold the democratic right to free speech, except when used purposefully and maliciously to degrade and/or spread misinformation about a person or group of people for any reason including for their religion, race, gender, age or sexual orientation.
This is a pivotal moment in our state’s history. An awful moment that we must work together to overcome by demonstrating that we as a community and state will not stand by silently. Instead, we will rise up to defend our democracy, our freedoms, rights and values of common decency. We will not support a leader who uses bigotry and conspiracy theories to play on people’s human emotions of fear, distrust and anger. Hate-filled speech is dangerous. Discrimination and bigotry has led to horrible, unspeakable crimes against humanity in the past. We must make sure this never happens again.
Linda Terwilliger
Gilford
