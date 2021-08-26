To The Daily Sun,
I called WMUR today and inquired why there was no coverage on the Laconia Triathlon this past week-end. I was told no one had notified them of the event.
This would have been a great story for the Beautiful Lakes Region and Laconia.
Just wondering why WMUR wasn't notified by the city or the Triathlon Committee.
Linda Shaw
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.