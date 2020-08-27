To The Daily Sun,
I was shocked to see the cartoon in today's paper that showed an active shooter drill at a school with an African-American student quoting: "this feels like preparing for a cop to show up."
This is wrong in so many ways: #1. I bet that any student who had to live out an actual active shooter situation was very happy that law enforcement showed up to protect them; #2. This is racist in every way. It suggests that every African-American student has experienced police coming to their house or wherever they are; #3. And most important, it disrespects the police and first responders in our community.
I would like to suggest that t\The Laconia Daily Sun issue an apology for printing that cartoon. You no longer have my respect.
Linda Robinson
Alton Bay
(1) comment
It just illustrates how the lefty Democrats are the real racists because they see every problem as a racial one.
