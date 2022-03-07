To The Daily Sun,
President Joe Biden, you started the war between Russia and Ukraine by shutting the Keystone Pipeline down. You OKed the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Why are we buying oil from Russia and Iran? Drill United States oil and the price per barrel of oil will go down and Russia will have no money for war. The majority of the Russian economy is based on it selling oil. Shut it down and no money for war. Simple...
Sanctions are not working. They won't work.
Restore the Keystone Pipeline. Open up the bids to drill in the U.S. The oil is coming out of the earth. Isn't it better for the U.S. to be energy independent? Why are we buying it from our enemies? Buying from our enemies increases the price and is part of the inflation problem which is only going to get worse.
Nuclear power is the answer. It is the key until solar and wind are truly feasible. The U.S. must be energy independent. Get out of Paris Climate Accord. China and India are putting a new coal plant online every week. Why are we not using cheap coal for energy and letting China and India use cheap coal? Nuclear plants now are not like before. They are safer.
I don't like my heating and food bills skyrocketing. I don't like paying more at the gas pump when there is no good reason for me to pay more. I bet a lot of people don't like paying more for anything including heat, food and at the pump. The price of everything has gone up, and there is no need for it.
Drill President Biden, drill.
Linda Riley
Meredith
