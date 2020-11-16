To The Daily Sun,
The Town of Moultonborough bought the Taylor property for over $250,000 because it was the last available proper in the town center and they felt it would be a good park/green-space. When it was bought the owners were asked if they minded if the town tore the building down and their response was NO. Now the town wants to sell the property for about $70,000, which is financially outrageous. BUT the KEY issue here is that once the property is sold it can then be resold for a profit to any person or group the owner wants to. The town will lose control of the five acres. New owners can then make that house into what it decides...rooming house, halfway house or maybe a dollar-type store.
Review of the plans indicates the buyer wants to complete renovations and open for business by the spring of by 2021. In my opinion, this sounds unachievable not realistic. My concern is certainly not the type of business, but if fails; what will become of that prime property?
If the property is kept by the town the five acres (which was the purpose of purchasing the land originally by the selectmen) could be turned into a green-space/park. It would be a focal point that the town currently does not have. It could be used for holidays events, social gatherings and even a Farmer's Market on Saturday mornings.
The Board of Selectmen will meet next Thursday to again discuss this issue, which is open to public. If you can not attend, please email kquinlan@moultonboroughnh.gov with your comments
Linda Murray
Moultonborough
