To The Daily Sun,
Kevin Donovan LRGH CEO stated the he and the entire senior staff have taken a 20 percent reduction in salary during this time that 600 employees have been furloughed without any salary. While he gives himself a pat on the back, that is not nearly enough. A 50 percent reduction would be more reasonable, being that many more important and truly skilled people have taken a much bigger financial hit.
Linda Knightly
Gilford
