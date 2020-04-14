To The Daily Sun,
I am so saddened to see what is happening to our hospital and it’s many employees. LRGHeathcare has been struggling to survive for far too long. Now with this pandemic, they are struggling even more, having to furlough one half of their employees, including doctors, nurses, primary care and specialty offices and all other departments. This is outrageous!
Many of us are fortunate to live in this beautiful part of N.H., some full-time some part-time, and it is a prime location where many tourists who come and vacation from all over the country and the world. It is in an area where the reimbursement is way below par, due to many patients on Medicare, Medicaid, non-insured and many who just don’t pay.
We have amazing doctors, nurses, and a whole entire staff of people who make this a great local hospital. I know this first hand because I have worked for two of the best general surgeons here for many years, who’s dedication and quality of care is unmeasurable. My husband has been an inpatient at LRGH too many times to count. He could not have received better care and compassion from the doctors, nurses and the ENTIRE staff there, including the emergency room, ICU, and his pulmonologist who for, as far as we are concerned, has kept my husband alive due his dedication and unbelievable response to my husbands continuing needs.
If LRGH does not get the financial help that it needs, we risk losing many of those valuable employees as they will have not choice but to go elsewhere. Everyone needs to do their part to help. Write your senator now! Donate in any way you can, whether it be financial, fundraising, volunteering etc.. We are all in this together! And if you have nothing positive to add during this terrible time, please refrain from any negative responses. We need to put any differences aside, and unite to do our part. Nothing is too small. We need to bring these furloughed workers back and help our hospital get back on it’s feet.
In closing, I want to thank every single employee of LRGH for everything they do for this community and others every single day. We need all of you!
Linda Knightly
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.