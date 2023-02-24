I have been involved in the greater school communities of Carroll County for just shy of 30 years. I was employed by SAU 9 for over 25 years in various roles and retired in 2020. I have worked as an injury prevention specialist in New Hampshire and Western Maine for more than 30 years, and for the Carroll County Coalition for Public Health as the Citizen Corps volunteer since December 2019.
This letter is not about me or my qualifications. This is a letter in support of Mary Pray Schillereff, who is running for a seat on the Governor Wentworth School Board.
Mary has had an amazing experience as a career educator. She worked in Asheville, North Carolina, in elementary education and technology for over 30 years. Her family connection to Wolfeboro goes back three generations, and she retired to Wolfeboro in 2010. Since then she has embraced and is involved in continuing community education on many levels.
As the volunteer coordinator for Carroll County Citizens Corps, I have known Mary for more than four years. She has been a very reliable volunteer, significant team player and responder with Citizen Corps statewide.
Mary also took an active part in a School Safety/Active Shooter Response Training, which was presented by the world renowned Dirigo Readiness Resources Group. This was a very intense, full-scale exercise. Psychological first aid and suicide prevention training is critical for anyone involved in town/school government, and Mary has accomplished this training as well.
I respectfully request that residents consider voting for Mary Pray Schillereff as a member of the next Governor Wentworth School Board.
Linda J. Burns
Volunteer coordinator, Carroll County Citizens Corps, Ossipee
