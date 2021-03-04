To The Daily Sun,
The Belmont master plan introduces its community vision clearly, stating "The Town recognizes its potential for growth and is committed to the protection of its unique natural resources, history and recreational opportunities..."
Before voting on March 9, ask yourself whether Belmont reflects that vision in Article 25. That ballot proposal reduces and redirects 50% of the Land Use Change Tax from the Conservation Fund.
Over 35 years, three Master Plans and a Civic Profile have all registered strong citizen belief in preserving Belmont's rural character. I encourage you to join me Tuesday to vote no on Article 25 at Belmont High School polls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Linda Frawley
Belmont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.