To The Daily Sun,
I am writing to express my gratitude to the Army National Guard soldiers who have been so kind, warm, friendly, supportive, and professional in the assignment that they have been given in the last several months. While waiting in line for my second dose, I overheard some conversations. Some were hesitant about getting a shot, while others were so happy that we were able to be vaccinated at a warm and comfortable setting. There was one remembering getting the polio vaccine back in the '50s and comparing the two events. There was definitely a sense of "we are all in this together." As I walked to the vaccine station at Table 4 for my shot the soldier said welcome, and I told him I was smiling under my mask, he told me he could tell by my eyes. (Smiling eyes is a real thing). Thank you doesn't seem like enough for what they are doing for us. So many were lost before the vaccine was available, and even now others are suffering with the symptoms of COVID-19. So we are very fortunate to be where we are, and that we have access to the vaccine today. I am very grateful to the Army National Guard - they are a gift to humanity.
Linda Ferruolo
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.