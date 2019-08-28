To The Daily Sun,
Sad to read the story about the pedestrian being struck on Mosquito Bridge. Unfortunately I’m not surprised this happened. Some years ago, the N.H. DOT removed a lot of street lights, all around the state, in a cost-cutting move. This included all the lights on the bridge. At the time, DOT stated they contacted all the towns and offered to keep lights in place if the towns would assume the utility costs. Today, modern LED lighting would certainly save a lot of those costs.
My wife and I have often commented that the Mosquito Bridge is a dangerous spot at night particularly when driving west. The road veers to the north as you approach the bridge and the rise in the bridge makes it fully dark until you reach a spot where ambient light from the market gives some backlighting. Coupled with this, the walkways on the bridge are kind of narrow and people do also fish off the bridge at night as well.
The bridge lies half in Belmont and half in Sanbornton. I would encourage residents of those towns to discuss with their selectboards if replacing the lights would make sense for safety reasons.
John Grobman
Sanbornton
