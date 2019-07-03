To The Daily Sun,
Tony Boutin, get a grip man. You might be one of those guys who says I did it this way and I don’t see why it needs to change; maybe you are feeling left out and less influential, or maybe worked over financially by the system. Not sure but you are one angry gentleman. I had a conversation with a successful retired executive the other day and he seemed to echo many of your thoughts
Let me address what seems to be driving your screed and his: you love capitalism and hate socialism, whatever that is, not sure why but that seems to be heart of your recent letter. At the heart of it for the other gentleman I spoke with is the issue of others needing to meet and conquer the same challenges that you have in your life. To paraphrase you, “no one gets a free ride.” The second theme is that capitalism and its “competitive competition model” makes sure that people work in order get economic benefit.
History and economic theory show that capitalism, while good at some things, is poor at others. It does not handle things that we call free goods like clean air, water, air temperature, It is also very poor about distributing income (in fact there is no income distribution model in classical economics) and so the general benefits of all capitalist systems are distributed poorly things like education, health care, non-working situations such as old age. It also doesn’t provide for national defense, police and fire services, etc.
You can say It worked in the good old days by just agreeing that the faults of the old system were okay. A notable exception is security, fixed with socialist national defense. Now if you want to argue that the way it was is okay then I assume your mom lives in your home and is dependent on you for support, and that your children were home-schooled, and that it did not bother you when the Merrimack was a cesspool and and acid rain depleted the northern forests. And it should not bother you now that we have a market driven opioid crisis. It is just the way capitalism works right.
Is should also not bother you that manufacturing jobs have gone overseas because that’s capitalism. In fact, tariffs are socialism. They are a tax on the consumer to support otherwise unprofitable business. The manufacturing worker’s job is maintained by government support and the workers who want a return to the good old days are the ones who believe they are entitled to their job, as they were and where they were. They did not keep up with the skills the market demanded for an adequate piece of the economic pie. So who is envious here the guy who saw the system then changed and made it work for him or the guy stood pat and failed. I think you know
So, if you think the current health care system adequately meets the needs of society, say so; come right out and say if you ain't got the dough then no health services. It is your value judgement and it would not be the same value judgement of those who disagree with you. I would suggest those who want to provide those services more broadly are not SPITEFUL, VENGEFUL, ENVY-DRIVEN, INSENSITIVE folks you think they are but people who believe that the current system is inadequate and needs to be fixed.
It is really not about you and your experience. It is you that has engages in the identity problem because you only identify with those things that were successful for you. Well it not just about you. Did you want your kids to have a better life than you did or just the same? Progress towards higher objectives is not bad but is its change and change does cause many to reflect as I assume you have.
All people do not get the same outcomes in their lives regardless of what they do. Much in life is luck and happenstance and just because you turned out well in you mind does not mean that others have or can. Did you ever figure out why you weren’t born a Rockefeller or with a brilliant analytical, insightful mind, or with artistic talents beyond compare, or maybe with an incurable condition like Autism or Lupus. If you have, let me know because I don’t know why. I also don’t know why guys I worked with did better or worse that me we both worked hard. So maybe just maybe the premise that hard work is the best and only parameter to use for distributing the wealth of society is incorrect and needs some tweaking.
The changes that you seem to fear and attribute to politics are really suggested solutions to a faulty system. That is not to say it has not been heretofore a good system but it can be better and as in the case of the future of you children should be better. We who want to see the changes that you seem so afraid of are trying to make it better.
The socialism label is yours, I suspect for the purposes of scaring others into thinking we are Stalin. Do not argue that these “Democrat” folks are evil. Just come out and say that the weaknesses of the current system are okay. Or perhaps you can do as others have done and create alternate facts about how the system is.
My personal opinion is that the status quo does not align with my understanding of Christian ethics of kindness and fairness, and my own humanistic values about the treatment of others in the world. Maybe it does yours. I would hope not.
Tim Pease
Gilmanton Iron Works
