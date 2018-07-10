To The Daily Sun,
I'm writing this at about 5:30 p.m. here on Monday, waiting for President Trump to announce his nominee to the Supreme Court. When he does, that huge booming people will hear is liberal heads exploding. It won't matter who he nominates, they are against anyone he suggests. It will be WWIII in the liberal media who are already cranking up the outrage machine and they have one of their own to thank when that candidate gets confirmed. That will be Harry Reed, former senator and majority leader who did away with the 60 percent vote necessary to approve these appointments. Thanks Harry!
So why the gnashing of teeth and pulling of hair? Simple, whoever gets nominated will be someone who has a record of (Oh horror) actually following the laws as written and standing true to the Constitution. What a radical concept to the Marxist leaders of the Democratic Party.
No apologizes here to any who are outraged at my terming Marxists as, well Marxists. After all, any readers who took my previous advice to read and compare the Communist Manifesto and the Democratic Party platform can't help but note how similar they are. Nor can they deny the behavior and actions of the so called "liberal" mobs assaulting, smashing, looting and burning then they accuse conservatives of being fascist — unbelievable but true.
Readers may have noted over the past few years that these same progressives regard laws and the Constitution as optional suggestions and are working hard to abolish our rights. The movement against the 2nd Amendment is well known and the attack on the first's freedom of speech only slightly less so. Dems like to deny both are true but come on, is anyone really fooled?
To any who doubt let me refer them to a recent N.Y. Times front page story by Adam Liptak. Mr. Liptak took two thousand words and quoted a number of law professors, Louis Michael Sfidman, Georgetown, Cathrine A. MacKinnon, Michigan and Frederick Schauer, U. Viriginia, all of whom are teaching that "freedom of speech" is only for liberals, not conservatives. A position Mr. Liptak endorses in his front page story. So please lets not dive into the foolish, phony reasonable deniability excuse of claiming these are just a few exceptional examples instead of a major movement that it is.
Once again I'll remind readers of what the Democrats are going to offer to voters in November if the take back the Congress. They promise to raise your taxes, business taxes, reestablish unnecessary regulations, create a stagnate economy, high unemployment, open boarders, high crime, more government corruption and a less safe community for all of us.
Thanks, but no thanks Dems. You had eight years to prove your way doesn't work (socialism has been tried and failed over and over) so lets keep something that does, free market capitalism, our constitutional republic and rule of law.
Steve Earle
Gilford
