To The Daily Sun,
Look out for WWIII coming. Nope, no nukes, just the Dem's worst nightmare, President Trump is going to get to appoint another justice to the Supreme Court so we can expect the liberal media to go nuts. What's more, his first term isn't even half over yet and horror of horrors it's not out of the question that he might get a third shot at another one going forward. With Kennedy's replacement the conservatives on the bench will have a six to three advantage — later, possibly even a seven to two. Any wonder Chuck Schemer, Maxine Waters and Co. are pounding the war drums? Progressive leaders are encouraging their activists to threaten, harass and intimidate conservatives in the streets, restaurants and theaters, anywhere in public.
For anyone who missed history class in school, that was what Hitler's SA (the Brown Shirts) were doing in the 1920s and 30s in Germany. Guess they figure it's not fascism when they do it. Those SA goons were told the subjects of their attacks were evil, sub-human and labeled all kinds of names just like today's progressives are doing with conservatives. I have to ask, are these the kinds of people we want running America?
What are Democrats planning to offer the American voter this year and in 2020? Their current plans seem to be more hatred and divisiveness. Higher TAXES, more conflicting regulations, a two-level justice system, one for them, the elites, and another for the rest of us peasants. They also want to dissolve our boarders so that drugs can flow freely into our community's, vicious gangs like MS13 can infest our towns and cities plus give all these illegals the vote so that our Republic will be destroyed and a Marxist-socialist nation will take it's place. Doesn't that sound great except for the fact that there has never been a successful such nation in history.
Margret Thatcher made a great observation when she remarked, Socialism is fine until it runs out of other people's money. (Paraphrased here.) That has proved to be true in the old USSR, China, Cuba, Venezuela, N. Korea and on and on. Liberals like to point to Western Europe nations but they have been subsidized by the United Stated in so many ways since the end of WWII and that because we are a free market capitalist system, which progressives want to destroy.
Another thing, liberals want to destroy our Bill of Rights. Sure do, just try to exercise your right to free speech. on any collage campus. Antifa will show up with masks, clubs and brass knuckles and shout or beat you down if they don't consider your words politically correct. Then they are attacking the Christian religion right here in these pages we read over and over again their anti-Christian rants. What puzzles me is why they care? They say they don't believe in God, which is no skin off my nose, but they seem to have there noises out of joint that others do. What's up with that? They don't pick on Jews or Muslims or Buddhists just Christians why. Could it be because they view it as a "white" religion, and if so isn't that racist?
Well my letter is getting a little long so a final thought to those who are not so consumed with hatred they can't think straight. Do you really want to go back to the high unemployment, stagnant low wage part time job economy of pre Trump days? Think for yourselves and don't just follow the mob.
Steve Earle
Gilford
