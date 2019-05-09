To The Daily Sun,
Most people want to be part of a group of like-minded people that care and support them. It’s just human nature. The choice each of us has to make is, when conflict arises, which side are you on?
Think about this. The “seed” of World War II was an ideology that resulted in 70 to 85 million people dying in the 1940s. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/World_War_II_casualties. What do I mean by that? Adolf Hitler could not have accomplished that heinous act without millions of supporters of like-minded people. How did he accomplish that? The answer is through rhetoric.
The same is happening today. The mainstream media, along with the Democratic party and many contributors in this newspaper, have become a band of like-minded individuals bent on the destruction of President Trump. The weapon of choice is hate speech. I realized that Easter Sunday at church because the sermon was about the arrest, trial and crucifixion of Jesus Christ. I have heard that sermon dozens of times, but it struck me for the first time that the reason Christ was sentenced to death was for “inciting revolt”. For those unfamiliar with the bible, the “revolt” was against the religious establishment of that time. President Trump is exposing the corruption in Washington politics and those in power don’t like it. His policies are working, so the only thing they can go after are his “motives” and “personality”. The problem is, many of the arguments made have been based solely on accusations, misinformation and lies.
Here is a short list of fake news that I’ve addressed in previous letters. Trump colluded with the Russians to win the 2016 presidential election. Two years of accusations and promises that the evidence is in plain sight. The Mueller report comes out and zero evidence is presented. Suddenly, it doesn’t matter that Russian collusion didn’t occur, but that President Trump “tried” to interfere with the investigation trying to prove it did. Really?
Let’s take a walk down memory lane. CNN, MSNBC, ABC, etc. were all spreading endless stories of how he illegally paid Stormy Daniels hush money to win the 2016 presidential election. The case was dismissed and Stormy was ordered to pay Donald Trump $293,000 in legal fees. https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2018/dec/11/stormy-daniels-lawsuit-pay-trump-legal-fees And where is her lawyer, Michael Avenatti? Well, he’s been indicted on charges of fraud, embezzlement and extortion. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_Avenatti. I should mention that he also represented Julie Swetnick, who accused Justice Kavanaugh of drugging and raping women with no evidence to back that up. When was the last time you heard any news from the left on those individuals?
How about the story on the Covington Catholic High School student disrespecting a native American? Again, headlines for about a week because he was wearing a MAGA hat. Well, after investigation, it turned out that the student, Nick Sandmann, was the victim, not the aggressor. Where is that story now? Well, Nick is suing the networks that defamed him. $275 million per media outlet. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/05/02/covington-catholic-nick-sandmann-legal-team-sues-nbc-msnbc/3649837002.
I covered the most recent denial by the left that there is crisis on our southern border in my recent letter. https://www.laconiadailysun.com/opinion/letters_to_editor/more-evidence-the-left-would-rather-hate-than-debate/article_0f750ea4-5a24-11e9-a39d-6be743f44978.html. That letter also contained one of the key points of this letter, which is that the left-leaning media and Democratic party are dividing this country with rhetoric.
I could go on with more examples, but I want to get to the other point of this letter. I follow the news and believe everyone should be treated equally and that includes the president. The media leaping to condemnation based solely on accusations without facts is disturbing. The examples above should give everyone pause before believing what is “reported”. The second point is that, in America, everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty. I can’t think of a single thing that President Trump has been accused of where that standard has been applied. The Bill of Rights also contains protections for unlawful search and seizure, which in my opinion is being violated with Congress’s demand for President Trump’s tax returns. Finally, can anyone explain how President Trump can turn over 1,000,000 documents to investigators and Hillary Clinton destroy 33,000 subpoenaed e-mails and the media is accusing Trump of obstruction and Clinton of just being careless? No bias, there, right?
In closing, when trying to distinguish good from evil, the guide should be, “good” builds things up and “evil” tears them down. The media’s continuous tearing down of President Trump and his supporters is very telling. We should all take notice.
Bruce Jenket
Moultonborough
