To The Daily Sun,
How far is the cartoonist Mike Luckovick going to try to stretch credibility? Here in Tuesday's Sun he has the Russian Bear manipulating an NRA hand puppet. Guess he has finally given up on the Putin manipulating Trump nonsense, but this is even more ridicules. I suppose it's a step up from his usual vile, slanderous, hate Trump garbage?
My good friend Denise Burke has a letter here today. She is a wonderful lady but I am very confident that she has never tried, even once, to buy a gun. Therefor her analogy of comparing it to buying an ice cream is very flawed. You see, to legally buy a gun anywhere in the U.S. the buyer must fill out a federal form under penalty of perjury. Then must pass the federal instant check system, no exceptions anywhere including gun shows and online purchases. Those online purchase must go through a licensed federal firearms dealer on both ends and the form filled out and check done before the buyer can take possession of the gun. Dairy Queen has none of those requirements.
When will these school shootings stop? When liberals stop playing politics and harden our schools so nut cases who have been pampered by more liberal policies can be give the mental health counseling they need, give parents back the right to discipline their own kids, and or put the seriously ill into institutions.
About a law that all guns must be locked, up how would that work? A special home inspection department to check everyone's underwear drawers monthly? Weekly? Surprise inspections? Point is, it's an unenforceable idea as well intended as it might be.
As for gun deaths, how about we look at the real numbers, like in cities like Chicago, with some of the strongest gun laws in America. These liberal ideas are proven failures. They are political talking points, nothing more. Seriously ending attacks in schools is done by hardening the schools, putting armed guards in them and stop depending on the "Gun Free Zone" signs.
Next up, isn't it about time we ended the nonsense Mueller investigation? All the evidence so far has shown zero Trump involvement with any collusion, obstruction of justice or anything else. On the other hand the upper management of the FBI, Justice Dept. clearly has a lot of answering to do over their lying under oath to Congress, communications showing they conspired to frame the president-elect and are refusing to turn over documents to Congress they are required to do. The "deep state" has proven to be real not a made up thing and is the real threat to our republic and nation. How high up the corruption goes, and it could go right up to Obama, we have to wait and see as more and more evidence is discovered. Democrats in Congress are trying their hardest to shift the focus away from themselves and back onto the president, to no avail. All they have left now is Stormy Daniels and there is nothing criminal there. But the Mueller fishing trip continues detracting from the real and important work our president is doing. Goes to show how their obsessive hate of Trump has destroyed the reputation of the FBI and Justice Department and those of the men and women involved in the conspiracy.
Voters please learn from this. Judge the president for how he has made our lives better, safer and is giving our children a future where they can excel. Do not vote Democratic in the fall. That would be a vote to return to high unemployment, stagnate wages, part-time jobs and an invitation to terrorists to come here and do us great harm.
Steve Earle
Gilford
(1) comment
It took me 30 minutes to buy a shotgun at Walmart. The last time I stood in line at Dairy Queen to get a sundae I waited 35 minutes. Ms. Burke is dead on. But the Crazy Steve guess on about the "Deep State" and all the good Trump has done? Steve Earle is fake news. Crazy old white men running amok.
