This is in response to Laconia's "State of the Schools," by Bob Champlin and Kathy McCabe, on April 18, stating that administration/SAU are “stronger and more cohesive than ever.” Let the facts speak for themselves: Laconia has lost, and continues to lose, every principal and assistant principal, the entire SAU administration, and numerous other directors and educators in the last year and a half. Has no one noticed? That’s not strength, that’s a mass exodus. One cannot help but wonder how this "presentation" was timed to counter the April 11 Daily Sun article.
The article stated that Superintendent Steve Tucker retaliated in the form of a performance review, and that the district has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees in his defense — when the city council-approved school 2022-23 district budget (publicly posted on the district website) bullets the legal budget at just $60,000. Has it not occurred to the school board that something is amiss under Mr. Tucker's leadership, that things he is telling them may not be true? The article further stated that a lawyer accused Mr. Tucker of lying on the stand at a recent Department of Labor hearing. A man who lies under oath is a man who, well, lies.
Why would the school board believe opinions presented by "consultants" hired by Mr. Tucker (for work that is the responsibility of a superintendent)? Mr. Champlin's reference of “10 years” is notable — that's when he left the district.
The school district is not stronger than ever. I implore the school board to do its job and demand that taxpayer money stop being wasted, evidence when presented with opinion, accountability and transparency through deeper investigation. Until that is done, Laconia will continue to lose strong leaders, and nothing will get better for the children of Laconia.
