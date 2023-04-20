To The Daily Sun,

This is in response to Laconia's "State of the Schools," by Bob Champlin and Kathy McCabe, on April 18, stating that administration/SAU are “stronger and more cohesive than ever.” Let the facts speak for themselves: Laconia has lost, and continues to lose, every principal and assistant principal, the entire SAU administration, and numerous other directors and educators in the last year and a half. Has no one noticed? That’s not strength, that’s a mass exodus. One cannot help but wonder how this "presentation" was timed to counter the April 11 Daily Sun article.

