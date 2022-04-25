To The Daily Sun,
In Saturday’s paper Laconia resident Kay Anderson wrote in regarding the contract non-renewal of Pleasant Street Schools Principal David Levesque. She spoke on the fact that we as citizens should not “hint” that something erroneous or fraudulent is occurring until proof exists. I strongly disagree with these statements, we as Laconia citizens hold the right to question those who are making these decisions, and there are laws governing our right to know. Waiting around to find out could be detrimental to our city. Our children attend these Laconia schools and we deserve to question what may be in the best interest of our children. Those who hold public positions should expect questioning and concern from those who reside here. It is most concerning to me that someone would suggest not speaking up and wanting answers. If in fact there is no wrong doing in the process of the non renewal of contract for David Levesque, those who have made that decision should openly encourage questioning. I urge all citizens of Laconia to openly question all matters that they feel are important. I support David Levesque as principal of Pleasant Street School. He has done amazing things for the children and the school. Losing him would be a detriment to our city and Pleasant Street School. We are PSS.
Liana Crowell
Laconia
