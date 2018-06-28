To The Daily Sun,
At long last the Laconia mayor and some City Council members are willing to expose the follies of the Fire Department. Let’s hope they do something about it. It is about time that some supervision of the whining, lying fire chief is evident on the part of the council given that his boss, the city manager, is unable or unwilling to provide. Councilman Hamel, you are my hero.
A full expose of the Fire Department is needed. Hiring more firemen to reduce overtime pay never reduces the amount of overtime pay. In fact it always increases it because overtime has become an entitlement and every fireman expects to get his share of the bounty including newly hired ones.
Overtime is created when firemen call in sick, which in our case is at the tune of a half million dollars a year (and that doesn’t include the impact on the retirement fund). Why is it that these otherwise physically fit young people get sick so often? There are a number of possible answers to that question, none of which are acceptable. Why, in a city of 15,000 people do we have such a bloated hierarchy of assistant chiefs, captains, lieutenants, etc., while other communities of much larger populations have far fewer and in some cases operate on a strictly volunteer basis?
Why are managers and supervisors getting payed overtime? Why should any of them be allowed to determine on their own when and how much overtime they should work? Why was the handling of the the ambulance service plans botched so badly? Why is the fire chief still on the public payroll after confronting and lying to the City Council? Why did the City manager not correct the fire chiefs' lies publicly at the recent City Council meeting? The answers to all these questions are nearby.
The present situation is unjust. It is unjust to the taxpayers but equally unjust to all the other city employees (including teachers) who do not have an opportunity for overtime pay of $20,000 per year or more, or annual pay of $90,000 or more with the resulting more lucrative pension for life. To our elected officials I say it is time to fix these problems and you have the power to do so. Get angry, get tough. You may be surprised at the public support you get.
Warren Murphy
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.