Voters of Gilmanton, next week we have a very important election for our school board. We will elect two members to our five-member board. Our elections are non-partisan as our school board's only homework is to give our children the best possible education. In the past our school has won a national award for excellence, let us continue that wonderful tradition. On Tuesday, March 8, please join me in voting for Adam Mini and Kelsey St. James for Gilmanton School Board. Voting is at the Town Hall from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Lew Henry
Gilmanton
