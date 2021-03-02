To The Daily Sun,
Every 10 years, following the federal census, the New Hampshire Legislature is required to redraw the lines of all NH political districts based upon the new population numbers. The NH Constitution (Part 2, Article 11) requires that at least one State Representative will exclusively represent any town with 3,290 or more citizens, and that the redistricting process be fair, nonpartisan, and transparent to the general public. Unfortunately, in 2011 a few people, working behind closed doors, redrew the political district maps. This process was not transparent and at public hearings no maps were presented for public input. This resulted in many towns with more than 3,290 citizens not being given their Constitutionally-mandated, exclusive NH Representative. My home town of Gilmanton is among those towns deprived of their exclusive Representative. We currently have three seats in the House of Representatives all of which are shared with other towns. If you are a citizen of Gilmanton, on March 9, please vote for Warrant Article 18. Article 18 is a request from the citizens of Gilmanton to the NH General Court for a fair and transparent redistricting process, which must include our exclusive State Representative seat as mandated by the NH Constitution. If we voters approve this Article, then a written notice will be sent from our Selectmen to our State Legislators informing them of this request from their constituents. All the other towns around us and most of the towns in NH have similar articles and their citizens should likewise vote for the Redistricting Article that is on their ballots. Thank you.
Lew Henry
Gilmanton
