To The Daily Sun,
This week the New Hampshire House of Representatives has the duty to support and protect the rights of NH workers and businesses by voting to defeat SB 61, "An act prohibiting collective bargaining agreements that require employees to join a labor union." This act will also prohibit all labor agreements from including "fair share" rules. Claiming that SB 61 gives workers "freedom," and hiding under the banner "right to work," this legislation is nothing more than blatant interference into the private dealings of NH citizens by a tyrannical government. The "freedom" in this bill is, as Janice Joplin warned, ". . . just another word for nothin' left to lose." States having passed similar bills have much lower wages, much higher poverty rates, much more dangerous workplaces, and much more pollution.
The Federal Taft-Hartley Act of 1947 prohibits union membership as a requirement of employment. No worker in America is forced to join a union. It also prohibits the use of union dues in any political campaigns. Federal law also requires unions to represent all workers covered by a labor agreement, whether or not they belong to the union. Contractual fair share rules allow non-union workers to reimburse the union for the cost of representing them, with no money going to the union organization itself. Fair share rules are negotiated between the union and management, they are a reasonable, but not mandatory, part of many labor contracts. Management negotiators can decide if they want fair share rules in the contract or not and then negotiate with the union. Potential employees can also look at the fair share rules and decide if they wish to work there or not.
A collective bargaining agreement is the epitome of freedom! It is the result of democratically elected leaders of the workforce negotiating with the employers of that workforce for pay, benefits, work rules, and conditions of employment. Each side has the right (freedom) to argue for or against items for inclusion in the contract. The government of our Live Free or Die state must not interfere with these rights of our citizens, both workers and employers.
This legislation is being shoved through the NH legislature by a Virginia-based, anti-worker, anti-union, pro-greed organization called the National Right to Work Committee. Their website shows their target, and that target is NH workers. They are funded by large national corporations and conservative organizations such as the Walton Family Foundation, the Koch Brothers, ALEC, Americans for Prosperity, and many other similar organizations.
This destructive bill must be voted down, the rights and freedoms of NH workers and employers must be protected. I am entreating all 18 of Belknap County's state representatives to vote no on SB 61, please preserve our Live Free or Die state from government overreach. Thank you.
Lew Henry
Gilmanton
