To The Daily Sun,
Hi, I live in Laconia. I love sports; I play baseball, basketball, and flag football. I also watch baseball and football on TV and I have seen a few games in person.
Every month my Grandpa pays for a magazine called Sports Illustrated Kids. I like this magazine because of the sports cards, a cartoon called Buzz Beamer, the updates on the players if they got drafted, and tons of stuff like that.
This month's issue was mostly based on political things such as Black Lives Matter, Wear a Mask and other social issues that I didn't understand, and talks about George Floyd,and a lot of sports players attempting to make me think the way they think.
Kids my age should be reading about broken records, home runs, touchdowns, hole-in-ones,and buzzer beaters. What I like a lot is reading about where the people are from, and I have plenty of time to learn about politics when I'm older. Because I don't need a basketball player telling me to believe in things that I don't want or need to know at age 10.
P.S. My Mom or Dad didn't type this.
Levi Fernandez
Laconia
