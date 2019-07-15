To The Daily Sun,
I am always impressed by the writers of one party and ideology who dissect and explicate the wrongs of another party and ideology.
The opinions that are expressed as fact to inform the general public come from the Art of the Pivot.
The Pivot is the forensic (the field of argumentation) method of taking a subject and then making it into (pivot) the real focus of the message.
Why the writers who do this think they are going to persuade another person a point of view is valid, is beyond me. Maybe they just feel better they’ve denigrated another person or position.
Leonard Campbell
Center Harbor
