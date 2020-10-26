To The Daily Sun,
The time has arrived! Chances are that by now you have had your fill of political pitches and ads. I know I have. I’m sure you have probably checked out the candidates and are ready with your decisions for Tuesday, November 3rd, so I’ll be brief. I want to thank you all for taking part in the greatest of American privileges, a free election to choose those to represent you in our government. I’ve worked hard these past months to earn your confidence and your vote. I plan to bring your hard working, no nonsense, approach that is Laconia to our capital city. There is a spirit of pride, and of community that is second to none here in the Granite State, and as your Representative to the New Hampshire State House I will endeavor to protect and preserve all things Laconia and fight for every single resident of our great city. Simply put, I am the best candidate for the job! Together let’s keep government off your back and out of your wallet. Thank you for your support!
Gregg Hough
Candidate for the New Hampshire State House of Representatives
Laconia
