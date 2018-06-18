To The Daily Sun,
Let’s not demonstrate support for our veterans for three days a year, Veteran’s Day, Memorial Day, and 4th of July, but for every day of the year. These men and women served at our request and the we should make sure they are housed, have access to quality health care, and are fed when they return from duty.
I am ashamed that many in my generation vilified the solders coming back from an unpopular war. You can condemn the leaders who led us into these wars. My father was a Marine during World War II, signed up at 17, and fought in the Pacific. He came back a disabled veteran. Sitting in a waiting room with my mother at the veteran's hospital in Jamaica Plain as he came out of one of multiple surgeries is seared into my memory. I observed rows of paraplegics sitting in their wheel chairs.
Let us reduce the number of combat veterans in the future by turning away from a militaristic America. Let us be known to the future as Athens, not Sparta. We now spend more on our military than next the 12 countries combined. This money can surely be spent more wisely at home.
“Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and not clothed. This world in arms is not spending money alone. It is spending the sweat of its laborers, the genius of its scientists, the hopes of its children. This is not a way of life at all in any true sense. Under the cloud of threatening war, it is humanity hanging from a cross of iron.” — Dwight D. Eisenhower
John Morrissey
Candidate for State Representative Carroll 04
Moultonborough
