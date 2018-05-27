To The Daily Sun,
Much has been said by politicians of all stripes as to why the country seem to be in such a funk and has taken a turn to be anti-everything. I believe that neither party has comprehensibly addressed the root cause and proposed adequate solutions, except at the edges.
We are moving from an industrial economy to a post-industrial service/information economy and we should, both from a moral and practical perspective, be responsible for helping those that are displaced — to help them to make as smooth a transition as possible. This will have economic benefits to the United States. We can look to history to see a similar situation. In the 1800s we moved from an agrarian society where 97 percent of the population was involved in agriculture to an industrial society where 3 percent of the population provide us food today.
The issues of income inequality and populist fervor resonate with the issues of today. Politicians exploited the fears of the time and the workers and oligarchs of the time fought pitched battles where workers died. It ended with the Great Depression of the 30s and World War II. Where a worker in the 50s could make a good living with a high school education, we now see that strata being hollowed out. If jobs come back, they will be done by robots and the job required will to be to maintain and program the robots.
Let us, in a bipartisan way, identify the problems using agreed upon FACTS, then craft compromises to address the problems. Let us reject the siren call of the Music Man that promises easy fixes and work together to make Carroll County, New Hampshire and the United States, an even better place to live. "Let us not seek the Republican answer or the Democratic answer, but the right answer. Let us not seek to fix the blame for the past. Let us accept our own responsibility for the future." — John F. Kennedy
John Morrissey
Moultonborough
