To The Daily Sun,
Loved the political cartoon, “The Socialist States of the Green New Deal” starring Alexandria O-C (Feb. 15). Who doesn’t like a good joke about bovine flatulence? I especially liked the railway to Hawaii — reminded me of a joke: The Supreme Being (SB) grants the common man (CM) one wish; common man asks for a bridge to Hawaii; SB suggests that the engineering alone for such a feat might be prohibitive; CM changes request to receiving the wisdom to understand women, to which the SB queries, “How many lanes would you like on that bridge?”
I look forward to the cartoon sequel, “The Status Quo States of the Raw Deal Stench.” Of course, one will need to look hard to see through the thick, foul Beijing-like air; however, I envision a hospital labeled “Health care for Affluent Only”; Bureau of Printing Money (already exists — reference current administrative emergency spending for un-needed structures); Department of Regressive Tax Policy to Benefit Rich; “No Sustainable/Renewable Energy” signs (after all, we haven’t yet totally consumed our non-renewable natural resources); rotting bridges and roads; maybe even a wink to the EPA for so closely guarding our right to foul our drinking water with known carcinogens.
And then, after enjoying the caricatures of the extremes, let’s back those leaders who are willing to seek the common, middle ground where achievable solutions live.
Tom Howard
Moultonborough
